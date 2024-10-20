Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Preferred Security (BKDT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:BKDT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Preferred Security is $105.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.24 to a high of $126.69. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Preferred Security is 3,226MM, an increase of 10.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKDT is 0.43%, an increase of 34.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.09% to 1,952K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flat Footed holds 336K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 254K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 250K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 205K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKDT by 11.86% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK LARGE CAP SERIES FUNDS, INC. - BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund Investor A holds 167K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.