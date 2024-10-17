Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.38% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brookdale Senior Living is $7.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from its latest reported closing price of $6.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brookdale Senior Living is 3,226MM, an increase of 10.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookdale Senior Living. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKD is 0.17%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 231,699K shares. The put/call ratio of BKD is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 15,612K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 15,500K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,027K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,285K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 85.85% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 7,007K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,445K shares , representing a decrease of 106.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 43.58% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 6,243K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745K shares , representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 45.57% over the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

