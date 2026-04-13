Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Bright Minds Biosciences (NasdaqCM:DRUG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.70% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bright Minds Biosciences is $8.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.71 to a high of $9.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 89.70% from its latest reported closing price of $85.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Minds Biosciences. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 31.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRUG is 0.29%, an increase of 21.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 6,590K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,156K shares representing 11.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRUG by 52.96% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,059K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 502K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 449K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 396K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.