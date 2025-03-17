Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Boston Properties (LSE:0HOX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Boston Properties (LSE:0HOX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.23% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boston Properties is 81.98 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 62.23 GBX to a high of 104.35 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.23% from its latest reported closing price of 65.46 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Properties is 3,379MM, a decrease of 0.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Properties. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOX is 0.27%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.52% to 182,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 12,696K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,452K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,351K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOX by 6.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,877K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,975K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOX by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,492K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,627K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOX by 29.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,473K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,501K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOX by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.