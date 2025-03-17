Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Boston Properties (BMV:BXP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Boston Properties (BMV:BXP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Properties. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXP is 0.29%, an increase of 21.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 170,871K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 12,696K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,351K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 6.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,877K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,975K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,492K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,627K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 29.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,473K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,501K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 9.49% over the last quarter.

