Jefferies Initiates Coverage of BlackSky Technology (BKSY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.88% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for BlackSky Technology is $26.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.88% from its latest reported closing price of $21.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BlackSky Technology is 285MM, an increase of 180.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackSky Technology. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 10.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKSY is 0.06%, an increase of 20.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.49% to 21,842K shares. The put/call ratio of BKSY is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,979K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing a decrease of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 26.69% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,321K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing an increase of 32.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 30.81% over the last quarter.

Cercano Management holds 1,244K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,075K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares , representing an increase of 15.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 2.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 880K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

