Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Biohaven (BHVN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.65% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Biohaven is $59.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 55.65% from its latest reported closing price of $38.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Biohaven is 81MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biohaven. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHVN is 0.38%, an increase of 24.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.96% to 91,689K shares. The put/call ratio of BHVN is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 6,481K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,227K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 84.28% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,898K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,714K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 35.69% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,199K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,003K shares , representing an increase of 23.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 18.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,284K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 39.19% over the last quarter.

RP Management holds 2,937K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biohaven Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

