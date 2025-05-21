Jefferies Initiates Coverage of BankUnited (BKU) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.67% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is $41.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 14.67% from its latest reported closing price of $35.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is 1,111MM, an increase of 14.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKU is 0.18%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 98,058K shares. The put/call ratio of BKU is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,734K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,756K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,911K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,265K shares , representing a decrease of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,665K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 91.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,384K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 2.27% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,347K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 3.43% over the last quarter.

BankUnited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with 70 banking centers in 14 Florida counties and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area at December 31, 2020.

