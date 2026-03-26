Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Bank of America (BAC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.89% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bank of America is $62.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 28.89% from its latest reported closing price of $48.24 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Bank of America is 110,555MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America. This is an decrease of 965 owner(s) or 20.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC is 0.51%, an increase of 23.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.82% to 5,605,821K shares. The put/call ratio of BAC is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 517,296K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568,070K shares , representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 161,572K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181,671K shares , representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 154,483K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154,736K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 141,301K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,371K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 106,566K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,607K shares , representing a decrease of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 51.27% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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