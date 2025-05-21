Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Banc of California, Inc. - Preferred Stock (BANC.PRF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Banc of California, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BANC.PRF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANC.PRF is 0.90%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.41% to 4,998K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,912K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC.PRF by 4.58% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 1,503K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC.PRF by 15.33% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 502K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 234K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC.PRF by 3.32% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 208K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 34.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC.PRF by 48.41% over the last quarter.

