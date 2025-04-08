Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (BMV:AXSM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (BMV:AXSM) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.27%, an increase of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 27,232K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,051K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,190K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,469K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares , representing a decrease of 60.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 28.15% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,388K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares , representing an increase of 24.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 44.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,244K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 11.99% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

