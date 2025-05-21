Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Axos Financial (AX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.13% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axos Financial is $82.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.13% from its latest reported closing price of $71.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axos Financial is 1,042MM, a decrease of 11.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axos Financial. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AX is 0.26%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 59,545K shares. The put/call ratio of AX is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,424K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,151K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 13.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,696K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,546K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 48.49% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,457K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Axos Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $14.4 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol 'AX' and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index.

