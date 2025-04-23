Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Avery Dennison (BMV:AVY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Avery Dennison (BMV:AVY) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,225K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 10.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,529K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,186K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 423.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,175K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,102K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 18.29% over the last quarter.

