Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Avalo Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:AVTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 293.68% Upside

As of March 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avalo Therapeutics is $33.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 293.68% from its latest reported closing price of $8.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avalo Therapeutics is 50MM, an increase of 11,337.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalo Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTX is 0.11%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.09% to 7,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,037K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 970K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 23.72% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 967K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 967K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 867K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing a decrease of 11.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 17.54% over the last quarter.

Avalo Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avalo is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that employs a precision medicine approach to discover, develop, and commercialize highly targeted therapeutics in areas of significant unmet clinical need.

