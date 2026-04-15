Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Autodesk (ADSK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Autodesk (NasdaqGS:ADSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.07% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Autodesk is $338.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $478.80. The average price target represents an increase of 48.07% from its latest reported closing price of $228.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Autodesk is 6,667MM, a decrease of 7.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.16, an increase of 1.01% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autodesk. This is an decrease of 903 owner(s) or 38.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADSK is 0.20%, an increase of 39.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.66% to 191,175K shares. The put/call ratio of ADSK is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 5,797K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,932K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,682K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,558K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 50.86% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 4,641K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares , representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,510K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,545K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,159K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 13.90% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.