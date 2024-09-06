Jefferies Initiates Coverage of aTyr Pharma (ATYR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of aTyr Pharma (NasdaqCM:ATYR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,400.86% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for aTyr Pharma is $26.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,400.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for aTyr Pharma is 0MM, a decrease of 42.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 14,667K shares representing 19.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,170K shares , representing an increase of 30.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATYR by 34.46% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 5,264K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 4,785K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 3,000K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATYR by 23.06% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,632K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares , representing an increase of 20.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYR by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Atyr Pharma Background Information

atyr pharma (nasdaq: life) is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of innovative medicines for patients suffering from severe rare diseases using its knowledge of physiocrine biology, a newly discovered set of physiological modulators. the company's lead candidate, resolaris™, is a first-in-class intravenous protein therapeutic for the treatment of rare myopathies with an immune component. resolaris is currently in a phase 1b/2 clinical trial in adult patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (fshd); a phase 1b/2 trial in adult patients with limb girdle muscular dystrophy (lgmd) 2b or fshd; and a phase 1b/2 trial in patients with an early onset form of fshd. to protect this pipeline, atyr built an intellectual property estate comprising 70 issued or allowed patents and over 240 pending patent applications that are solely owned or exclusively licensed by atyr. atyr's key programs are currently focused on severe, rare diseases characterized by immune dysregulation

