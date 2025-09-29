Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (ATAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ATAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.34% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is $41.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $52.14. The average price target represents an increase of 9.34% from its latest reported closing price of $37.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is 5,885MM, a decrease of 29.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATAT is 0.88%, an increase of 52.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 78,688K shares. The put/call ratio of ATAT is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oceanlink Management holds 8,015K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,416K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 23.45% over the last quarter.

First Beijing Investment holds 5,850K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,036K shares , representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 5,315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,511K shares , representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 14.22% over the last quarter.

M&G holds 3,299K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,313K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,876K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares , representing an increase of 50.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 51.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.