Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGS:ARQT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.88% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is $19.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 82.88% from its latest reported closing price of $10.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is 202MM, an increase of 53.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQT is 0.18%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 138,596K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 11,572K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,176K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 54.52% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 10,004K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,877K shares , representing an increase of 21.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 17.89% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 9,817K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,510K shares , representing an increase of 23.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 8,785K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 6,879K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,886K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis' robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company's lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to become the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.