Jefferies Initiates Coverage of ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:ANIP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.28% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals is $80.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 29.28% from its latest reported closing price of $62.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ANI Pharmaceuticals is 453MM, a decrease of 26.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANI Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIP is 0.15%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.61% to 23,858K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIP is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,068K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,003K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares , representing an increase of 47.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 80.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 700K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 76.96% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 649K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 22.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 40.08% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 625K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 20.47% over the last quarter.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

