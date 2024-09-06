Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Amicus Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FOLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.95% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amicus Therapeutics is $17.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.95% from its latest reported closing price of $11.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amicus Therapeutics is 606MM, an increase of 32.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amicus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOLD is 0.23%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 365,471K shares. The put/call ratio of FOLD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 28,057K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 27,400K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,108K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,804K shares , representing an increase of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 86.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,871K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,691K shares , representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 22.50% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 13,772K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,155K shares , representing an increase of 26.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amicus Therapeutics is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.