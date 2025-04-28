Jefferies Initiates Coverage of American Healthcare REIT (AHR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Healthcare REIT is $34.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.07% from its latest reported closing price of $31.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Healthcare REIT is 2,139MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Healthcare REIT. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 9.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHR is 0.28%, an increase of 3.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.19% to 164,626K shares. The put/call ratio of AHR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 12,239K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,489K shares , representing an increase of 22.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 39.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,223K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,446K shares , representing a decrease of 31.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 87.88% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,858K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,722K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,763K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4,311K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,216K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 76.58% over the last quarter.

