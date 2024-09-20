Jefferies Initiates Coverage of American Electric Power (WBAG:AEPC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of American Electric Power (WBAG:AEPC) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,237 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Electric Power. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEPC is 0.32%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 476,488K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,823K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,877K shares , representing a decrease of 19.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEPC by 87.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,641K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,172K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEPC by 1.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,529K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,253K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEPC by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,172K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,833K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEPC by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 11,832K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,364K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEPC by 9.77% over the last quarter.

