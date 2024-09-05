Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Ameresco (LSE:0A70) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Ameresco (LSE:0A70) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A70 is 0.19%, an increase of 52.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.25% to 39,075K shares.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,267K shares representing 12.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,714K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A70 by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,674K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A70 by 37.03% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,422K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A70 by 53.82% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 1,298K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 28.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A70 by 21.01% over the last quarter.

