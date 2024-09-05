Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Ameresco (AMRC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.65% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ameresco is $38.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 32.65% from its latest reported closing price of $29.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ameresco is 1,773MM, an increase of 17.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRC is 0.19%, an increase of 52.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.25% to 39,075K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,267K shares representing 12.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,714K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,674K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 37.03% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,422K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 53.82% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 1,298K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 28.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Ameresco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

