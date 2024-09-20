Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Ameren (LSE:0HE2) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Ameren (LSE:0HE2) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.19% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ameren is 84.89 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 75.80 GBX to a high of 96.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.19% from its latest reported closing price of 84.73 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ameren is 7,902MM, an increase of 13.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HE2 is 0.24%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 253,027K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,174K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,932K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HE2 by 5.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,709K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,539K shares , representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HE2 by 8.44% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 8,870K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,148K shares , representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HE2 by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,433K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,266K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HE2 by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,844K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,626K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HE2 by 5.98% over the last quarter.

