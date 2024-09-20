Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Alliant Energy (LSE:0HCT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Alliant Energy (LSE:0HCT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.57% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is 60.06 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 52.48 GBX to a high of 67.15 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.57% from its latest reported closing price of 59.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is 4,177MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HCT is 0.25%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 259,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 10,956K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,323K shares , representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCT by 29.57% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,626K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,579K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCT by 0.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,134K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,929K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HCT by 0.75% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 7,227K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,215K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,582K shares , representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HCT by 18.31% over the last quarter.

