Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (LSE:0HCH) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (LSE:0HCH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.23% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 118.93 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 103.57 GBX to a high of 149.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.23% from its latest reported closing price of 98.92 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 3,038MM, a decrease of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HCH is 0.29%, an increase of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.68% to 190,927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 16,457K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,266K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares , representing an increase of 68.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 151.87% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 6,832K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,199K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,448K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,531K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 20.26% over the last quarter.

