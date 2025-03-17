Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (BMV:ARE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (BMV:ARE) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARE is 0.52%, an increase of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 154,014K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 16,457K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,266K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares , representing an increase of 68.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 151.87% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 6,832K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,199K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,448K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,531K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 20.26% over the last quarter.

