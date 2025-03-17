Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.64% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is $120.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.64% from its latest reported closing price of $99.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 3,038MM, a decrease of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARE is 0.29%, an increase of 15.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.61% to 190,885K shares. The put/call ratio of ARE is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 16,457K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,266K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares , representing an increase of 68.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 151.87% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 6,832K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,199K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,448K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,531K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Background Information



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle.

