Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Alarm.com Holdings (NasdaqGS:ALRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.82% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alarm.com Holdings is $77.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.82% from its latest reported closing price of $56.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alarm.com Holdings is 956MM, an increase of 5.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alarm.com Holdings. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 7.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALRM is 0.23%, an increase of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.53% to 54,992K shares. The put/call ratio of ALRM is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,254K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,380K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,200K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares , representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,711K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 3.89% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,880K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares , representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 19.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,493K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Alarm.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Alram,com's platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through its apps and interfaces. Its security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through a network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe.

