Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Akebia Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:AKBA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 316.14% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Akebia Therapeutics is $7.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 316.14% from its latest reported closing price of $1.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Akebia Therapeutics is 67MM, a decrease of 58.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akebia Therapeutics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKBA is 0.09%, an increase of 45.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.33% to 80,494K shares. The put/call ratio of AKBA is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,945K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Satter Management Co. holds 5,748K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,719K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,795K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 38.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,824K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKBA by 45.72% over the last quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

