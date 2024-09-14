Jefferies Initiates Coverage of AES (LSE:0H6G) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of AES (LSE:0H6G) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.48% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for AES is 23.42 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 20.24 GBX to a high of 26.31 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 26.48% from its latest reported closing price of 18.52 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for AES is 13,443MM, an increase of 8.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,398 funds or institutions reporting positions in AES. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0H6G is 0.23%, an increase of 4.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 834,492K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 69,465K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,641K shares , representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H6G by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 25,312K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,327K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H6G by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 23,400K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,164K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H6G by 23.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,396K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,585K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H6G by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 21,349K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,867K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H6G by 82.16% over the last quarter.

