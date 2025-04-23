Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.50% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adtalem Global Education is $122.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.50% from its latest reported closing price of $102.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adtalem Global Education is 1,487MM, a decrease of 11.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adtalem Global Education. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 10.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATGE is 0.21%, an increase of 18.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 45,098K shares. The put/call ratio of ATGE is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,422K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,093K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 12.67% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 1,281K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 15.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,133K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,016K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGE by 23.97% over the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.