Jefferies healthcare analyst holds an analyst/industry conference call

Healthcare Analyst Santangelo, along with an executive from one of Progyny’s (PGNY) competitors, discuss utilization trends and the competitive landscape on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on October 24 at 12 pm. Webcast Link
