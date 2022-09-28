Markets
JEF

Jefferies Group Q3 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Group Inc. (JEF) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $195 million or $0.78 per share, compared to net income of $407.5 million or $1.50 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $275 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, after removing $80 million of expense related to a regulatory settlement in the quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

"Our third quarter results reflect the strength and momentum of our Firm, our team, our brand and our market position, despite the challenges of the current market environment. Investment Banking and Equities were very resilient, and we expect we have gained market share in those areas as we continue to support our clients through this volatile time," said CEO Richard Handler.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.52 billion, down 21% from $1.94 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JEF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular