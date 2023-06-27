Jefferies Group Inc. Reports Fall In Q2 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Group Inc. (JEF) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $12.4 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $114.0 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.4% to $1.04 billion from $1.34 billion last year.

Jefferies Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $12.4 Mln. vs. $114.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27 -Revenue (Q2): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.

