Jefferies Group Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Group Inc. (JEF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $65.6 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $140.2 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.2% to $1.12 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Jefferies Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $65.6 Mln. vs. $140.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

