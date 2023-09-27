Jefferies Group Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Group Inc. (JEF) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $51.4 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $195.5 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Jefferies Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.9 million for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.9% to $1.18 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

Jefferies Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $51.4 Mln. vs. $195.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.

