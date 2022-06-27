Jefferies Group Inc. Q2 Income Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Group Inc. (JEF) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $114.0 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $352.6 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.7% to $1.37 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Jefferies Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $114.0 Mln. vs. $352.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

