Jefferies Group Inc. Q1 Profit Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Group Inc. (JEF) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $149.6 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $133.6 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.9% to $1.74 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

Jefferies Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $149.6 Mln. vs. $133.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.