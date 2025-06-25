Jefferies Group Inc. Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Group Inc. (JEF) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $88.1 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $145.7 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $2.494 billion from $2.516 billion last year.

Jefferies Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $88.1 Mln. vs. $145.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $2.494 Bln vs. $2.516 Bln last year.

