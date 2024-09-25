Jefferies Group Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Group Inc. (JEF) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $167.13 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $51.42 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.4% to $1.683 billion from $1.182 billion last year.

Jefferies Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $167.13 Mln. vs. $51.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.683 Bln vs. $1.182 Bln last year.

