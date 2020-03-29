Jefferies Group CFO Peg Broadbent dies due to coronavirus complications

Adds details from statement, context

March 29 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF.N said on Sunday Peg Broadbent, chief financial officer of Jefferies Group LLC, has died from coronavirus complications.

Jefferies Financial CFO Teri Gendron has been appointed as the interim CFO of Jefferies Group, the company said in a statement.

"For over a dozen years, Peg has been our CFO and partner, and helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times," Jefferies Chief Executive Rich Handler said in the statement.

Other details of Broadbent's death were not immediately available.

The United States has recorded more than 122,000 cases of the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19, and over 2,100 deaths.

