Jefferies Firms Gain Major Stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals

Jefferies LLC and Jefferies Financial Group Inc., together with their associate Jefferies International Limited, have become substantial holders in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, securing a 16.09% voting power through 52,164,624 ordinary shares. They acquired this significant stake in Telix under lock-up agreements related to a public offering of American Depositary Shares. The shares are subjected to restrictions on disposal, as detailed in the company’s recent notice.

