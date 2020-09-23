Jefferies Financial Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $304.4 million or $1.07 per share, up from $48.4 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $1.62 billion from $856.8 million last year.

In addition, the Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.15 per share payable on November 25, 2020 to record holders of November 13, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.