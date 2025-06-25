JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GRP Earnings Results: $JEF Reports Quarterly Earnings

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GRP ($JEF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, missing estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $1,634,450,000, beating estimates of $1,577,662,925 by $56,787,075.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JEF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GRP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GRP stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GRP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JEF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GRP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JEF forecast page.

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GRP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JEF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JEF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $75.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $81.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.