Jefferies Financial Group's (NYSE:JEF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of February to US$0.30. This takes the dividend yield to 2.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Jefferies Financial Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 39.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NYSE:JEF Historic Dividend January 15th 2022

Jefferies Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.25 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Jefferies Financial Group has been growing its earnings per share at 50% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Jefferies Financial Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Jefferies Financial Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Jefferies Financial Group has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

