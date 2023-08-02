Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Price Target Increased by 7.52% to 36.47

The average one-year price target for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) has been revised to 36.46 / share. This is an increase of 7.52% from the prior estimate of 33.92 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 40.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.88% from the latest reported closing price of 36.79 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferies Financial Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEF is 0.29%, a decrease of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 165,826K shares. The put/call ratio of JEF is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 10,500K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
First Pacific Advisors holds 5,604K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 7.83% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,582K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,657K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 12.56% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,925K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,879K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 13.70% over the last quarter.
FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 4,698K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Jefferies Financial Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, its largest subsidiary, is the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.
