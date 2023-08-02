News & Insights

Stocks
JEF

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Price Target Increased by 7.52% to 36.47

August 02, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) has been revised to 36.46 / share. This is an increase of 7.52% from the prior estimate of 33.92 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 40.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.88% from the latest reported closing price of 36.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferies Financial Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEF is 0.29%, a decrease of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 165,826K shares. JEF / Jefferies Financial Group Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of JEF is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JEF / Jefferies Financial Group Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 10,500K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 5,604K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 7.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,582K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,657K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 12.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,925K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,879K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 13.70% over the last quarter.

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 4,698K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, its largest subsidiary, is the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.