Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Price Target Increased by 6.96% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) has been revised to 41.82 / share. This is an increase of 6.96% from the prior estimate of 39.10 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.42% from the latest reported closing price of 35.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferies Financial Group. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEF is 0.28%, a decrease of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.58% to 155,874K shares. The put/call ratio of JEF is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,664K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 1.59% over the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 5,512K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,142K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 0.65% over the last quarter.

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 4,698K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,218K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, its largest subsidiary, is the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

