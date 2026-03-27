Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Price Target Decreased by 28.72% to 56.71

The average one-year price target for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) has been revised to $56.71 / share. This is a decrease of 28.72% from the prior estimate of $79.56 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $77.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.79% from the latest reported closing price of $40.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferies Financial Group. This is an decrease of 353 owner(s) or 34.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEF is 0.23%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.09% to 139,808K shares. The put/call ratio of JEF is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 7,153K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,353K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,577K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,775K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance holds 4,654K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,655K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 3,972K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares , representing an increase of 80.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 361.65% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 3,813K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359K shares , representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 40.25% over the last quarter.

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